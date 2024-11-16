Launches
Whalesync 1.0
Whalesync 1.0
Do things you shouldn’t with spreadsheets
Give your spreadsheet edit access to data in apps like HubSpot, Webflow, and Supabase. Bulk edit, collaborate, or build AI workflows directly from Airtable, Notion, or Google Sheets. Dangerously easy to set up.
Developer Tools
No-Code
Marketing automation
Whalesync
Whalesync
Do things you shouldn’t with spreadsheets
Whalesync 1.0
Whalesync
Matthew Busel
Developer Tools
No-Code
Marketing automation
Matthew Busel
Curtis Fonger
Ryder Ziola
Ivan Zhivkov Dimitrov
Yash Joshi
Chris Hoefgen
Lucio Agustin Cesolari Cialzeta
Mohamad Elgendi
Jonas Brinkhoff
Vinze Janxent Virgines
. Featured on November 19th, 2024.
Whalesync
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on August 22nd, 2022.
