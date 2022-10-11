Products
whalesync
Free Airtable, Webflow, & Notion templates to build web apps
A free collection of no-code templates from Airtable, Webflow, and Notion. Each "Template Pack" includes templates from at least two apps that come together to create job boards, CRMs, and more.
Launched in
Productivity
,
No-Code
,
Notion
by
No-Code Template Packs
About this launch
No-Code Template Packs
Free Airtable, Webflow, & Notion templates to build web apps
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
whalesync by
No-Code Template Packs
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
No-Code
,
Notion
. Made by
Matthew Busel
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
No-Code Template Packs
is not rated yet. This is No-Code Template Packs's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
7
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#11
