weMail helps you to send newsletters, automated emails, collect leads, and manage subscribers all inside the WordPress dashboard. Tightly integrated with WordPress, weMail is a perfect solution for small to large businesses with large email databases.
Daryl Bartkunsky
Cool graphics, havent tried it as yet. ?makers how does it compare the lifetime plugins such as mailster?
Ashiquzzaman Kiron
@sbrands I'm the Product Manager of weMail. weMail lets you send email to multiple lists has superior forms retargeting options. Mailster uses a shortcode to display forms, Embed form of weMail will work anywhere on the website. weMail list has more settings (double opt-in, Mailchimp sync, digest email). Mailster has more options but the problem is everything will be stored in your WordPress database, a huge amount of data will eventually slow down your website. Whereas, weMail is cloud-powered. Everything will be stored in our database, keeping your website database clean and fast.
Daryl Bartkunsky
@ashiqkiron thanks for the fast reply and all valid points. Leads me to my last question is the data owned by user? How strict are your privacy policies? - In short do you plan to monetise the clients lists?
