Daryl Bartkunsky
Cool graphics, havent tried it as yet. ?makers how does it compare the lifetime plugins such as mailster?
@sbrands I'm the Product Manager of weMail. weMail lets you send email to multiple lists has superior forms retargeting options. Mailster uses a shortcode to display forms, Embed form of weMail will work anywhere on the website. weMail list has more settings (double opt-in, Mailchimp sync, digest email). Mailster has more options but the problem is everything will be stored in your WordPress database, a huge amount of data will eventually slow down your website. Whereas, weMail is cloud-powered. Everything will be stored in our database, keeping your website database clean and fast.
@ashiqkiron thanks for the fast reply and all valid points. Leads me to my last question is the data owned by user? How strict are your privacy policies? - In short do you plan to monetise the clients lists?
