Weird Cuts uses the procedure of cutting and assembling to augment our space and to explore the poetic of AR. Created with the support of Google Arts & Culture.
Around the web
Weird Cuts is Google's new AR experiment that lets you cut out pieces of reality to make collagesIn addition to preserving art and historic landmarks around the world, Google's Arts & Culture division also likes to collaborate with artists to experiment with integrations between technology and art. The latest of these efforts, a new AR app called "Weird Cuts," was formall...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Reminds me a little of when Snapchat released its cut and paste feature, pretty cool!
Upvote Share·