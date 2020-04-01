Websites by MailerLite
Ignas Rubežius
Maker
Hi all! Ignas here, CEO at MailerLite. I have some really exciting news to share! We started with email campaigns, then we introduced landing pages and now we’re proudly presenting websites! With our new drag & drop website builder, you can build entire websites, right in MailerLite app. Without any coding required! Here are some of the website builder features: - Pick from ready-made templates to get started. - Create a stunning homepage and separate pages. - Start your own blog! A blog overview page is included. - Lock content with password-protected pages. - Rank your page using the SEO settings. - A customizable 404 error page. - Upload your own pictures or use the in-built Unsplash gallery. - Website analytics with a heatmap. We’ll launch more website templates in the next weeks and will keep working on improving the builder. Let me know if you have any questions. I’m excited to hear your thoughts. Hope everyone’s healthy and stay safe!
