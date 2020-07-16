Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Nicholas Phair
Maker
Pro
Hey Product Hunt makers and tech enthusiasts 👋 This is our first time as makers and we’re super excited to share our product with you all! We built our voice messaging platform Vox because we want to make it easy for you and your business to talk with your customers and audience, as people. By coupling the convenience of instant messaging with the personal touch of a phone call, we hope that Vox will help make the internet feel more human. When you sign up for Vox (for free!), you can create and customise your own Vox recording button and add it to your website, whether embedded into your page or available when your visitors click a button or tab: Or make a Vox landing page with its own URL you can link to from anywhere! Visitors can then record voice notes for you - Voxes - which arrive in your inbox (transcribed in one of 50+ languages) that your whole team can use and share. You can then reply directly in your own voice - adding text, images and links if you like - or assign the vox to someone else. All whenever is convenient for you: Here are just a few of the many ways you can use Vox: 💬 For customer support: Understand a person’s problem better by hearing them, answer quickly and conveniently 💬 For marketing: Receive feedback and reviews, collect voice testimonials, find your champions and ambassadors, run competitions, bring your offline customers online 💬 For accessibility: Make it easy for people who find it difficult or impossible to type to contact you and understand your reply 💬 For community: Collect questions and content for your podcast and other social media, hear introductions from new people and employees with emotion, set and receive assignments for teaching and coaching Vox is easy and convenient for your customers and audience, and receiving a personal response from you or your team feels great! ✅ Talking is natural - it’s easier and faster than typing, and more comfortable than video ✅ No waiting in a queue or being transferred to find the right person ✅ They will know you’ve heard them and care It’s also easy and convenient for your and your team:: ✅ Quicker and easier to reply by voice than typing ✅ It’s efficient - have the right person reply, not whoever picks up the phone ✅ Improve the accessibility of your website for people with limited ability to type And customers will love you for it! If you have any questions, why don’t you send us a voice message? https://telb.ee/contact Or my partner Bernie and I would be very happy to talk you through how Vox works or how it could help you. Please just book in a time with us here: https://calendly.com/nicophair Thanks everyone! Talk soon, Nico Phair Founder & CEO of telbee
Upvote (6)Share
Love this product! 🙌🏼 Super easy to use!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Thanks @esther_lowde!
This makes comms SOOOO easy! Along with chat this makes my life so much easier!
Maker
@justissaayman , very glad to hear it!
UpvoteShare
Great product! Love the attempt to make internet more human! We need that.
Maker
Pro
@djordje_hinic - thank you! We certainly do... we hope to allow businesses to empathise with customers easily and at scale... basically to be more human and build meaningful relationships online! We feel there's never been a more important time for this with everything that's going on...