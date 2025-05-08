Launches
Voila
Voila
Open-source AI for real-time, expressive voice role-play
Voila is an open-source voice-language model family by Maitrix.org & labs for low-latency, emotionally rich AI voice role-play, ASR & TTS.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Voila
Open-source AI for real-time, expressive voice role-play
Voila by
Voila
Zac Zuo
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Yemin Shi
. Featured on May 10th, 2025.
Voila
is not rated yet. This is Voila's first launch.