Open-source AI for real-time, expressive voice role-play
oila is an open-source voice-language model family by Maitrix.org & labs for low-latency, emotionally rich AI voice role-play, ASR & TTS.
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Open-source AI for real-time, expressive voice role-play
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Yemin Shi
. Featured on May 10th, 2025.
