Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from ElevenLabs
See ElevenLabs’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Video to Sound Effects by ElevenLabs
Video to Sound Effects by ElevenLabs
Use AI to automatically generate sound effects for any video
Visit
Upvote 29
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We built this demo to show the power of the ElevenLabs Texts to Sounds Effects API. You can upload any video and add AI-generated sound effects to bring your videos to life.
Launched in
API
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
+1 by
ElevenLabs
VidAU
Ad
Generate engaging videos in batches within a few minutes
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
ElevenLabs
Create natural AI voices instantly in any language
13
reviews
94
followers
Follow for updates
Video to Sound Effects by ElevenLabs by
ElevenLabs
was hunted by
Ammaar Reshi
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Austin Malerba
and
Luke Harries
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
ElevenLabs
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on June 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
29
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report