Video Annotations by CloudAapp

Joe Martin
Maker
VP @CloudApp I Former Lead @Adobe
Hey Product Hunters! I am thrilled to put this live for our great community of users and for those who are new to CloudApp. CloudApp has always been about speed and improving collaboration. In the newly remote world, drawing on your CloudApp videos will help add context and improve collaboration even more. I have loved testing this out in beta over the last few months and I know you will love it too. Join me and 4 million other Pro, Team, and Enterprise CloudAppers in giving video annotations a whirl. Thanks, Joe
Scott Smith
MakerCEO at CloudApp
Howdy, Product Hunt! Scott from CloudApp here 👋 ✏️ We are thrilled to add video annotations to CloudApp. CloudApp is the easiest way to get your point across with instantly shareable videos and annotated screenshots. Today, we’re bringing you video annotations to make your video recording experience even clearer with quick drawings or highlights on your videos. You can record your screen and face, add a quick line or arrow, or free draw, to help you get your point across and spend more time getting work done, and less time spent in meetings and “quick calls”. You'll now be able to annotate videos, GIFS, and screenshots all in one easy to use product. ****Benefits**** Draw: Insert lines, arrows, shapes, highlights, or free form drawings Colors: Change the colors to one of the defaults, your most recent, or even a custom hex color Format: Change the length of time annotations stay on your screen (1 second, 4 seconds, or forever) ****How To Get Video Annotations**** 1. Visit www.getcloudapp.com 2. Sign up for a CloudApp Pro account or start a free 7-day Pro Trial 3. Make sure you have CloudApp for Mac version 6.4 4. Start a recording 5. Click the annotation arrow next to the recording icon 6. Highlight and draw where you need to 7. Click finish and get an instantly shareable video link 👀 If you want to check out a quick demo, here you go: https://youtu.be/JldyIUg1phU I’ve been using this for a month now and have loved how it helps me be so much clearer in my videos, and how much time it saves me trying to answer a question, or show off a bug, or demo something. It's available today to all CloudApp users on a Mac who have an existing or new subscription. Make sure to download v6.4: https://www.getcloudapp.com/down.... Windows coming next! 30% Off Discount For New Subscribers 🙀 Normally CloudApp Pro is $96 per year for unlimited recording, and a ton of other great features (drawing tool, do not disturb mode, search, custom branding, etc), but if you upgrade by November 1st 2020, you can get it for 30% off for the 1st year if you're a new customer. Use code producthunt30 at checkout or directly: https://share.getcloudapp.com/su... Excited to share this with you!
