VibeShift MCP
Get secure, working code in 1 shot
Visit
Put cursor in auto feedback loop so that it tries to generate secure, fully working code in one shot. Completely open source.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
VibeShift
VibeShift MCP by
VibeShift
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Om Srivastava
. Featured on May 19th, 2025.
VibeShift
is not rated yet. This is VibeShift's first launch.