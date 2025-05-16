Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. VibeShift MCP
VibeShift MCP

VibeShift MCP

Get secure, working code in 1 shot
Put cursor in auto feedback loop so that it tries to generate secure, fully working code in one shot. Completely open source.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

VibeShift MCP gallery image
VibeShift MCP gallery image
VibeShift MCP gallery image
VibeShift MCP gallery image
VibeShift MCP gallery image

Built with

About this launch
VibeShift
VibeShift
Get secure, working code in 1 shot
75
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
VibeShift MCP by
VibeShift
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Om Srivastava
. Featured on May 19th, 2025.
VibeShift
is not rated yet. This is VibeShift's first launch.