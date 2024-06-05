Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Ventur
Ventur

Ventur

Access to 10,000+ investors, free and founder-friendly 🚀

Free
Find the right investors for your startup effortlessly. Ventur offers a comprehensive, free database of 10,000+ investors to help you secure funding and grow your business. Join us in building a more accessible and supportive startup ecosystem!
Launched in
Investing
Venture Capital
SaaS
 by
Ventur
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Softr
8,825 upvotes
Softr enabled us to quickly iterate and launch using no-code solutions. It brought our database to life efficiently, letting us focus on connecting founders with investors.
Airtable
Airtable
11,420 upvotes
Airtable’s user-friendly interface and comprehensive database setup seamlessly integrated with Softr, organising our data and enhancing our development process.
Tally
Tally
3,784 upvotes
Tally provided an excellent, cost-effective form solution. It allowed us to capture feedback and conduct research effortlessly, improving our platform based on user insights.
About this launch
Ventur
VenturAccess to 10,000+ investors. Free and founder-friendly. 🚀
0
reviews
35
followers
Ventur by
Ventur
was hunted by
Naish Yadav
in Investing, Venture Capital, SaaS. Made by
Naish Yadav
. Featured on June 6th, 2024.
Ventur
is not rated yet. This is Ventur's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-