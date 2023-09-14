Products
v0.dev by Vercel Labs
Generate UI with simple text prompts, copy, paste, ship

v0 is a generative user interface system by Vercel Labs powered by AI. It generates copy-and-paste friendly React code based on Shadcn UI and Tailwind CSS.
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Design Tools, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Guillermo Rauch
,
Jared Palmer
,
shadcn
and
Malte Ooble
. Featured on September 14th, 2023.
