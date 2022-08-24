Products
This is the latest launch from UUKI
See UUKI’s previous launch →
UUKI Community Platform
Ranked #2 for today
UUKI Community Platform
Notion for communities
50% off
•
Free Options
UUKI is a no-code community platform that brings together notion style spaces, discussions, memberships and events to build deeper relationships with your users.
Alternative to
Circle.so
,
Tribe
and
Mighty Network
.
Launched in
SaaS
,
No-Code
,
Community
by
UUKI
About this launch
UUKI
White-label community platform for creators
UUKI Community Platform by
UUKI
was hunted by
Aditya
in
SaaS
,
No-Code
,
Community
. Made by
Ankur Singh
,
Anil Matcha
,
Inderpreet Singh
,
Sneha Nair
,
Shreyas Dorle
and
Sunny Kumar
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
UUKI
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 47 users. It first launched on November 21st, 2021.
