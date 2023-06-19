Products
Userpilot Surveys
Ranked #13 for today
Userpilot Surveys
AI-powered in-app surveys with 30+ templates by Userpilot
Gather user feedback in-app, no code needed! Choose from 30+ templates or customize your own. Enjoy advanced survey logic, event-triggering, and detailed analytics. Plus, AI-powered translations in 100+ languages! 🚀🌐📊
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
About this launch
Userpilot Surveys
In-app Surveys with 30+ Templates by Userpilot
Userpilot Surveys by
Userpilot Surveys
was hunted by
andrea saez
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Emilia Korczyńska
and
Yazan Sehwail
. Featured on June 19th, 2023.
Userpilot Surveys
is not rated yet. This is Userpilot Surveys's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
5
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#16
