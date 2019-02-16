Userback makes it super easy for users to send feedback and annotated screenshots of your website/app using a Javascript widget - no browser extension needed!
Hunter
Tim ShnaiderHunter@timshnaider · Boss
I've been a Userback user for around a year, after having tried Usersnap, Marker.io, and others. What I love about Userback: * Easy for users to annotate and comment on different parts of the page in one go. No more pain for your users in having to manually screenshot, paste into an email, and try to describe (poorly) whatever it is they want to share with you. More likely your users will provide you feedback now, and that the feedback will make sense and you can act on it a lot more easily. * Responsive customer support - I "demanded" 😉 enhancements to the JS API and the widget presentation, and Jonathan and team did them! * I had an issue capturing WebGL enabled Canvas DOM elements, and they researched the problem and provided recommendations that fixed the problem so screen captures were complete, during the weekend! Other feedback tools need browser extensions to capture non straight forward screens, great for complex web apps. * Crazy value for money compared to the alternatives and their pricing. * Includes the expected choices of integrations to push feedback into Trello, Basecamp etc, and webhook support for fallback for everything else. We built own Asana flow using Integromat It's got a 4.6 Satisfaction rating on G2 Crowd, one of the highest. https://www.g2crowd.com/categori... **For a limited time there is an AppSumo deal available** $49 for lifetime Corporate plan - usually $59/month https://appsumo.com/userback/
Jonathan TobinMaker@jtobin · Co-Founder Userback
Thanks so much for the shout out Tim! Lee (our other co-founder) and I had a vision in 2013 of a customer feedback product that could be made accessible to web designers, developers and marketers without the high costs usually associated with feedback tools. We started building a very basic widget and as time passed and life got in the way, we almost ceased productivity. Well, in January 2016, we hopped back on the development path and today have a customer feedback product that we’re extremely proud of and provides value to 1000's designers around the world. Having worked directly alongside a marketing department and managing website content, the ongoing iteration and feedback process was always difficult. I take notes, I sit with the Marketing Manager, I point at the screen, she updates stuff. Rinse and repeat. Userback has revolutionised this process for me and makes collecting visual feedback fun and easy. It is integrated with popular apps and we’re already starting to add more. Users have the choice of installing a chrome extension or installing the widget directly to their web project or website and will work on your dev hosts, images and even PDF’s. The thing I love about Userback is that even if you don’t have a web project to collect feedback on you can still use it. I’ve been using Userback as a mood board, I have the extension installed and anything I like on websites I visit, I use Userback to circle what I like, make a comment as a reminder and the screenshot is collected inside my Userback account. We would absolutely love to hear what you all think about Userback and we are very much looking forward to your questions and suggestions. Cheers, Jon
