This is the latest launch from Unpluq
See Unpluq’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Unpluq
Ranked #2 for today
Unpluq
Get another hour & 20 minutes in your day, everyday
Get back 1 hour and 20 minutes of your time each day to work out, cook, read or see people you love. Unpluq helps you to take control of your time with a physical gesture to control access to your phone. Improve your mood, sleep, and productivity.
Launched in
iOS
Health & Fitness
Productivity
+1 by
Unpluq
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Unpluq
Off Your Screen, Into Your Life.
39
reviews
304
followers
Follow for updates
Unpluq by
Unpluq
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
. Made by
Tim Smits
,
Jorn Rigter
,
Caroline Cadwell
and
Philipp Ollmann
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
Unpluq
is rated
5/5 ★
by 39 users. It first launched on November 4th, 2020.
Upvotes
239
Comments
93
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#24
