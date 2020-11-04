discussion
Tim Smits
MakerCo-Founder Unpluq
Hey ProductHunt! 👋 We are very excited to launch Unpluq here today, we've been working on it for the last year fulltime and are only getting started! Our attention is being mined for profit. Big tech is stealing away our time. If you are not paying for the product, your data is the product. With the recent popularity of The Social Dilemma, it looks like these messages are finally finding their way to the main public. That is why we’re thrilled to announce our solution to this problem. At Unpluq, we believe you should control technology, instead of the other way around. Our motto is: Less distraction. More life. With the Unpluq key, you’ll be able to transform your current Android smartphone into a distraction-free device. The key works together with the Unpluq launcher. If you do not have the physical yellow key plugged into the phone, you won’t have access to distracting apps - and you can choose your distracting apps yourself. With the addition of the physical key, accessing distracting apps now becomes a conscious choice. Also, you can decide the barrier to distraction yourself. If you’re going out, you could leave the key at home - and only have access to distracting apps when you get back home. Eager to answer any questions you have! 😄
I have had the honour to use this product for a while and fully support Unpluq in their mission.