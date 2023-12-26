Products
Home
→
Product
→
Universal Breath App
Ranked #15 for today
Universal Breath App
Yoga breathing exercises, pranayamas
Upvote 9
Designed to replace the teacher who counts aloud and marks the moments of breaths, delays, and exhalations. Now you can turn on the app after your yoga practice and it will count for you. Or you can practice pranayama independently.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Meditation
by
Universal Breath App
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please try breathing using our app and leave your feedback here. Thank you! "
The makers of Universal Breath App
About this launch
Universal Breath App
Yoga breathing exercises - pranayamas.
10
followers
Universal Breath App by
Universal Breath App
was hunted by
Artem Khabeev
in
Health & Fitness
,
Meditation
. Made by
Artem Khabeev
,
Roman Krom
and
Ruslan V.
. Featured on December 26th, 2023.
Universal Breath App
is not rated yet. This is Universal Breath App's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
6
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#27
