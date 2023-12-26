Products
Universal Breath App
Ranked #15 for today

Yoga breathing exercises, pranayamas

Designed to replace the teacher who counts aloud and marks the moments of breaths, delays, and exhalations. Now you can turn on the app after your yoga practice and it will count for you. Or you can practice pranayama independently.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Meditation
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Please try breathing using our app and leave your feedback here. Thank you! "

About this launch
Universal Breath App
was hunted by
Artem Khabeev
in Health & Fitness, Meditation. Made by
Artem Khabeev
,
Roman Krom
and
Ruslan V.
Featured on December 26th, 2023.
