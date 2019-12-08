Log In
Unite 3 for macOS

Turn websites into apps and change the way you use your Mac

Unite 3 allows you to turn any website into an app on your Mac. With the lightweight Unite 3 browser, you can customize your app to feel more native.
Just a few of the 100+ new fixes/features this year:
- Ad blocking
- Intelligent Whitelisting
- Compact apps
Hello Hunters! We're incredibly excited to be launching Unite 3 today, our biggest launch yet. This year's update includes dramatic stability improvements and hundreds of enhancements and additions. These include things like Intelligent Whitelisting, which automatically sets up a whitelist for you when you create your app without you having to set a thing - Compact apps, which bring phone experiences to the desktop - and ad blocking. We hope you like it as much as we do! Please let me know what you think and what you want to see in the future. I've included a few free licenses for the first few hunters. 464A167F-C468C3CB-C71BFEBD-25D0FBAB-CCFCD0A4 A3E83659-FB1376A0-8F49DE71-F7D8BF1D-B484FB4C 53A40DAB-F96B6FFB-396CC868-CF1D295B-0F0A839A D13E31C8-405DDF84-6D9FB7F4-325173CA-997C8A52 DF3D92FD-005A4E36-F67B0785-BBDFE3C9-C1104641 Additionally, today only, Product Hunt users can get Unite 3 for just $9.99 using the code ProductHunt Thanks again for taking a look!
Daniel Roger Casanova
Daniel Roger Casanova
@bzg0515 Just tried all of the licenses one by one and they have been all used already :(
Daniel Kempe
Daniel Kempe
LOVE this! Congrats on the launch!
