Undermind (YC S24)
Undermind (YC S24)
AI agent for discovering scientific papers
Free Options
Undermind is an AI agent that does a deep and targeted search of the research literature. It finds precisely relevant works, even for complex topics (10-50x better than Google Scholar and Pubmed).
Artificial Intelligence
Search
Science
Undermind
Undermind
AI agent for discovering scientific papers
Undermind
Michael Seibel
Artificial Intelligence
Search
Science
Joshua Ramette
Thomas Hartke
. Featured on August 20th, 2024.
