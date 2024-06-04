Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → TwoShot
TwoShot

TwoShot

Create and remix music with AI

Free Options
We want everyone to enjoy music creation! On TwoShot, you can use your voice, descriptions or even humming to create and remix music with state-of-the-art AI - trained ethically. You can also create, share and monetise your own models too!
Launched in
Music
Art
Artificial Intelligence
 by
TwoShot
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
TwoShot
TwoShotRe-imagining music sampling
0
reviews
28
followers
TwoShot by
TwoShot
was hunted by
Tobi Akinyemi
in Music, Art, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Tobi Akinyemi
,
Michael Murray
and
Yaw Asamani
. Featured on June 13th, 2024.
TwoShot
is not rated yet. This is TwoShot's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-