Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
TwoShot
TwoShot
Create and remix music with AI
Visit
Upvote 21
2 months free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We want everyone to enjoy music creation! On TwoShot, you can use your voice, descriptions or even humming to create and remix music with state-of-the-art AI - trained ethically. You can also create, share and monetise your own models too!
Launched in
Music
Art
Artificial Intelligence
by
TwoShot
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
TwoShot
Re-imagining music sampling
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
TwoShot by
TwoShot
was hunted by
Tobi Akinyemi
in
Music
,
Art
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tobi Akinyemi
,
Michael Murray
and
Yaw Asamani
. Featured on June 13th, 2024.
TwoShot
is not rated yet. This is TwoShot's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report