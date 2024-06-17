Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from TrustLoop
See TrustLoop’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
TrustLoop
TrustLoop
AI powered feedback & reputation management for products
Visit
Upvote 59
30% off all plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TrustLoop helps product owners capture and synthesize more feedback from users while driving high quality reviews.
Launched in
Marketing
Tech
Maker Tools
by
TrustLoop
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
TrustLoop
Reputation management and feedback loops for SaaS
2
reviews
163
followers
Follow for updates
TrustLoop by
TrustLoop
was hunted by
Zack Fediay
in
Marketing
,
Tech
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Zack Fediay
,
Sourav Dutt
and
Liam O'Driscoll
. Featured on June 20th, 2024.
TrustLoop
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on August 31st, 2023.
Upvotes
59
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report