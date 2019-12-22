  1. Home
Tonaly

Compose songs and practice scales

This app is for musicians of all kinds, songwriters, and producers. Beginners and advanced. Use Tonaly to write songs & find chords.
▶ Chords within a key are highlighted, they will sound great together, just combine them.
▶ Lookup how chords are played!
Discussion
Saw an ad for this on Instagram, and while I don't play any instruments myself yet, I really loved the UX of the app and the simple nature of it. As I'm starting to look at instruments I'd like to learn how to play, I'm definitely going to bookmark Tonaly as a great tool for experimenting with scales 🙌
Not a fan of paid apps with further unlocks via in-app purchases. This does look intuitive and new for songwriting on the phone.
Love the idea! But I'm an Android guy...any chance to see the Android app? :-)
