This artificial stretching just seems so stupid to me. I see that hype is important, but putting people on a waitlist for months without even providing info or insight on how it is going just gives off the vibe that the product is not as great as the marketing team. Would be cool to test it, but given the current practices it will most likely be closed down anyway and if I can't smoothly integrate my Obsidian PKM this won't be my product anyway.

