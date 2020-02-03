Lazy
2.8K followers
2.8K followers
Context switching is poison for productivity. When you get that brilliant idea or see something inspiring, you should be able to take smart notes without switching app or tabs. That’s Lazy. One ⌘ shortcut to capture anywhere. Sign up to our waitlist at lazy.so!
One ⌘ shortcut to capture anything straight to Notion ⚡️
Lazy — Capture to Notion
Meet the Lazy way to capture — designed for speed and to keep you in the zone: - One shortcut to take notes instantly + leveraging AI from anywhere - All the power of a beautiful markdown editor in a command-line interface - Understands the context you’re in
