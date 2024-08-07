Launches
Tome
Your AI-powered lawyer

The world's first AI-powered law firm.Stop paying >$1,000 per hour for common legal questions. From NDAs to SAFEs, Tome instantly demystifies contracts, recommends strategies, and gives you one-click access to expert attorneys.
Launched in
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
About this launch
Your AI-powered lawyer
was hunted by
Nadia Dugal
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Nadia Dugal
Stephen Trusheim
Karim Soliman
Shayne Hodge
Benjamin Kang
Ara Vartanian
Christina Vernali
Greg Murray
. Featured on August 16th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Tome's first launch.
