Toasted Analytics
Toasted Analytics
Simple, privacy-friendly web analytics and event tracking
Analytics
Privacy
Toasted Analytics is a simple, privacy-friendly web analytics and event tracking tool that doesn't invade your user's privacy.
an hour ago
Discussion
1 Review
5.0/5
Robin
I have been using it since it's beta phase and have been truly impressed with the ease of use and simple Event tracking options.
an hour ago
Adam Jean-Pierre Dolinski
Maker
@robincingh
Thanks Robin :)
an hour ago
