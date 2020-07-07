Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Vidy Thatte
Maker
Thanks so much for hunting us @chrismessina !! Hey PH! I'm really excited to be sharing TL;DL with you all! @michael_li3 and I have been working on this for a while now but we didn't want to launch until we were 1000% sure that we would be using the product regularly. And we think it's ready! TL;DL is a podcast app that's breaking away from the traditional concept of what a podcast player is supposed to be. The main way to consume new audio content on TL;DL is the feed where you don't necessarily find new episodes but instead find bookmarks of podcast episodes made by your friends or picked by us. You can also easily make bookmarks on TL;DL by searching for any podcast show you want to listen to. You can also make bookmarks from other podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Castro, Overcast, etc. using TL;DL's share extension! Hope you like the app, we're just getting started and still have a lot of things planned for the product. Feel free to ask me any questions/hit me up with feedback. Wooo!
Upvote (5)Share
Maker
@chrismessina @vd_thatte weeeeee!
Hunter
@vd_thatte @michael_li3 wooooo!
The podcast version of "try before you buy", love it !
Upvote (3)Share
@tumelomakgaka good tag line!
@thecloudartist whoops
Upvote (2)Share
@vd_thatte But in the product video you had not enough balls for comic sans :P - great product btw
Maker
@vd_thatte @thecloudartist had to go for the retro Apple aesthetic 😎
@vd_thatte @michael_li3 🤣 classy
@thecloudartist Hahaha that was also my first thought :D
Only works in US?