👋 I stumbled on TidyCal while browsing AppSumo latest deals and thought it would be nice for the PH community to know about it. --- It's amazing to see the space of scheduling evolving. TidyCal is an alternative to doodle, calendly, or, more recently, savvycal. Here's why AppSumo built their own scheduling tool: 1) Paying high monthly costs to manage calendar meetings and bookings with other tools was way too expensive. 2) There were too many settings in other tools, confusing for new people to use. TidyCal’s easy-to-use interface helps you get all your calendars integrated in minutes. With up to 10 calendar connections per account and automatically detected recipient time zones, the solution makes sure you never worry about scheduling conflicts again. Plus, you’ll solve the issue of booking a business meeting when you have a personal obligation once and for all. (You’ve missed enough of your kid’s soccer games.) If that’s not enough, multiple calendar integrations mean you can connect your Google calendars all in one place, too. There's currently a lifetime deal of $19.
