Tweek
Fast to-do weekly calendar4.6•13 reviews•
1.1K followers
Fast to-do weekly calendar4.6•13 reviews•
1.1K followers
Tweek is a a lightweight planner to maintain your focus and boost productivity week over week.
This is the 7th launch from Tweek. View more
Minimal weekly planner
Tweek
Launching today
Super simple planner without the fuss. Tweek feels as natural as pen and paper.
Free Options
Launch tags:Task Management•Calendar
Launch Team
Octopus
minimalist phone: creating folders
Are you also planning a desktop version for the download? :)
Tweek
@busmark_w_nika
Hi, we’re not planning a desktop version just yet, or now, we’re focusing on improving the web and iOS apps. That said, it’s something we’ve been thinking about more and more lately.
By the way, do you use a Mac?