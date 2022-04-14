Tweek

Tweek

Fast to-do weekly calendar

4.613 reviews

1.1K followers

Visit website
Tweek is a a lightweight planner to maintain your focus and boost productivity week over week.
This is the 7th launch from Tweek. View more
Tweek

Tweek

Launching today
Minimal weekly planner
Super simple planner without the fuss. Tweek feels as natural as pen and paper.
Tweek gallery image
Tweek gallery image
Tweek gallery image
Tweek gallery image
Tweek gallery image
Tweek gallery image
Tweek gallery image
Tweek gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Task ManagementCalendar
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Karl Plaude
Maker
📌
Hey, Tweek just keeps getting better! Now with a new detailed Monthly View, a fresh view switcher for faster jumps between daily, weekly, and monthly, a sleek iPad landscape mode, and API integrations. Tell us what you think below 👋
Nika

Are you also planning a desktop version for the download? :)

Alex Vasilevsky
Maker

@busmark_w_nika 
Hi, we’re not planning a desktop version just yet, or now, we’re focusing on improving the web and iOS apps. That said, it’s something we’ve been thinking about more and more lately.
By the way, do you use a Mac?