The State of JavaScript 2018 is our annual survey of the JavaScript ecosystem. This year we surveyed over 20,000 developers to find out what they were using and what they wanted to learn.
We just published the results and we hope you'll find them interesting!
Reviews
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Is there any notable differences between 2017 and 2018?
Sacha GreifMaker@sachagreif · Designer, Sidebar
@aaronoleary not that many to be honest, the big winners of 2017 (React, Vue, etc.) are still doing great. I think now that things are more settled on the front-end the battle is going to move to the data layer and the back-end, especially as more stacks form around GraphQL technologies. So the next few years should be interesting 😉
Cyril@cx42net · PDFShift.io - Transferslot - ImprovMX
