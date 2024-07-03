Launches
The Semel Editor (TM)
The Semel Editor (TM)
A new way to enter C++ programs, edits semantics, not text
A "semel" is a "semantic element". The Semel Editor (TM) allows you to edit semels, not text. Don't ask, "What is my next keystroke?" instead, ask, "What is my next goal?".
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
The Semel Editor (TM)
About this launch
The Semel Editor (TM)
A new way to enter C++ programs. Not a text editor.
The Semel Editor (TM) by
The Semel Editor (TM)
was hunted by
Robert Schwartz
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Robert Schwartz
. Featured on July 8th, 2024.
The Semel Editor (TM)
is not rated yet. This is The Semel Editor (TM)'s first launch.
