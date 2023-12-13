Products
The redesigned Apple TV app

Elevates the viewing experience

The redesigned Apple TV app makes it easier than ever for users to watch the shows, movies, and sports they love through an intuitive interface that brings content to the forefront.
TV
Streaming Services
Apple
Apple
Apple
Apple
Chris Messina
in TV, Streaming Services, Apple. Featured on December 14th, 2023.
Apple
is rated 4.5/5 by 235 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
