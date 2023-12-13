Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 308 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
The redesigned Apple TV app
The redesigned Apple TV app
Elevates the viewing experience
Visit
Upvote 26
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The redesigned Apple TV app makes it easier than ever for users to watch the shows, movies, and sports they love through an intuitive interface that brings content to the forefront.
Launched in
TV
Streaming Services
Apple
by
Apple
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Apple
Think Different
244
reviews
1.9K
followers
Follow for updates
The redesigned Apple TV app by
Apple
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
TV
,
Streaming Services
,
Apple
. Featured on December 14th, 2023.
Apple
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 235 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
26
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report