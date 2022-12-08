Products
This is the latest launch from Amplitude
See Amplitude’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → The Product Report 2022

The Product Report 2022

Exclusive data from Amplitude on 30 next hottest products

Free
Exclusive Amplitude data reveals the trends, industries, strategies, and products dominating the digital landscape, including the 30 Next Hottest Products around the world.
Launched in SaaS, Tech, Tech news by
Amplitude
About this launch
AmplitudeJoin the largest gathering of product and growth leaders
2reviews
9
followers
The Product Report 2022 by
Amplitude
was hunted by
Eithiriel DeMeré
in SaaS, Tech, Tech news. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Amplitude
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on August 6th, 2015.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#180