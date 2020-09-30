discussion
Tristan Pollock
Maker
Community CTO.ai + EIR at 500 Startups
Hi ProductHunt friends! Excited to finally be here! The Ops Community is a free Slack workspace for developers and technical leaders who are excited about the future of workflow automation. We are an intimate community that is growing quickly and went from 100 members to 500 in just the last few months. So if you are excited by workflows, DevOps automation, productivity hacks, and building 10X development teams, come join us! Shout out to some of our founding members: @tjholowaychuk @juliangruber @don_burks @noah_labhart Hope to send you a meme soon!
