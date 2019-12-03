Deals
The North Star Playbook
The North Star Playbook
The ultimate North Star guide ⭐
Analytics
A/B Testing
+ 2
At Amplitude, we have worked with thousands of product teams and taught hundreds of workshops. In this guide, we will teach you how to align your product team and company around a single “North Star” and key contributing metrics.
