The Guide to Remote Product Management
Culture, processes, and tools to run a remote product team.
Valentin Huang
Maker
Hey product folks 👋 Here it is! The very first Guide to Remote Product Management. What's inside? Basically everything you need to know about culture, processes, and tools to successfully run a remote product team. Among the topics we cover : 📜 creating a single source of truth for your product roadmap 🔍 transparently sharing customer insights 📅 the essential remote product meetings 🧰 building a remote organization as a product And much more! Cherry on top, this guide is also full of examples from leading remote product teams at Zapier, Buffer, Gitlab... and of course, Harvestr :) Are you facing any specific challenges related to building products remotely? This is the perfect time and place to discuss. Share your thoughts and questions in the comments 👇 Valentin
Great Job from a good team! 👍
Nice one!
This guide comes as a timely topic and the quality is there! Thanks for this great ressource 🙏