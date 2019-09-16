The 2020 Startup Sales Playbook

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Steli Efti
Maker
Getting a sales team off the ground, acquiring those crucial and game-changing first customers, figuring out your initial sales process, and transforming it into a predictable, scalable revenue growth machine—it’s both thrilling and soul-crushing at times. On a day-to-day basis, you’re faced with so much rejection and disinterest, it’s disheartening. Inevitably, there will be times when you doubt…well, everything: your team, your sales approach, your company, your idea, your market, and most of all yourself. We’ve helped thousands of founders navigate these dangerous waters. It all starts with a solid plan, but unfortunately, a lot of sales advice is outdated. If you sell the way people sold in the year 2010, you’re way behind the curve. That's why we teamed up with today's sales leaders to write this playbook, to guide you in the creation—and optimization— of a badass sales team and process that will accelerate your success NOW and in the years to come. We hope it's useful for you!
UpvoteShare