Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Tersa
Tersa

Tersa

Visualize your AI workflows
Tersa is an open source canvas for building AI workflows. Drag, drop connect and run nodes to build your own workflows powered by various industry-leading AI models.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

Tersa gallery image
Tersa gallery image
Tersa gallery image
Tersa gallery image
Tersa gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Tersa
Tersa
Visualize your AI workflows
73
Points
Point chart
8
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Tersa by
Tersa
was hunted by
flo merian
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Hayden Bleasel
. Featured on May 16th, 2025.
Tersa
is not rated yet. This is Tersa's first launch.