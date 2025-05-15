Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Tersa
Tersa
Visualize your AI workflows
Visit
Upvote 73
Tersa is an open source canvas for building AI workflows. Drag, drop connect and run nodes to build your own workflows powered by various industry-leading AI models.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Tersa
Visualize your AI workflows
Follow
73
Points
8
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Tersa by
Tersa
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Hayden Bleasel
. Featured on May 16th, 2025.
Tersa
is not rated yet. This is Tersa's first launch.