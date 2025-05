This is a launch from beehiiv See 34 previous launches

Template Library by beehiiv A dozen newsletter templates, ready for your next edition Visit Upvote 78

Whether your niche is fitness, finance, or anything in between, get a jump start on your newsletter with a layout that fits your style. Easily browse, sort, and preview templates—or create and save your own to reuse whenever.

Free Options Launch tags: Design Tools • Newsletters • Tech 20% Off for 3 Months

Meet the team Show more Show more