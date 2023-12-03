Products
Talkbase

We measure why community matters

Talkbase transforms community activity into actionable analytics. Discover how each interaction boosts business metrics, from sales to customer satisfaction, and fuel your growth with insights that matter.
Launched in
Analytics
Data & Analytics
CRM
 +2 by
About this launch
Talkbase by
Talkbase
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Analytics, Data & Analytics, CRM. Made by
Klara Losert
,
Nguyen Roman
,
Tiffany Oda
,
Jan Losert
,
Lukáš Horák
,
Tomáš Svatek
,
Jiří Zdvomka
,
Daniel Mazáč
and
Juraj Mihalik
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Talkbase's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-