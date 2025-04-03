Subscribe
This is a launch from Sweep AI
Sweep AI

AI coding assistant in IntelliJ, PyCharm, and JetBrains IDEs
Sweep is an AI coding assistant purpose-built for JetBrains IDEs. We bring features like multi-file code "apply" and automatic context awareness into a secure, on-prem ready AI plugin for JetBrains.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

About this launch
Sweep AI
The AI coding assistant built for JetBrains IDEs
Sweep AI by
Sweep AI
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
William Zeng
and
Kevin Lu
. Featured on April 7th, 2025.
Sweep AI
is rated 4.6/5 by 5 users. It first launched on May 8th, 2023.