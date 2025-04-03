Launches
Sweep AI
Sweep AI
AI coding assistant in IntelliJ, PyCharm, and JetBrains IDEs
Sweep is an AI coding assistant purpose-built for JetBrains IDEs. We bring features like multi-file code "apply" and automatic context awareness into a secure, on-prem ready AI plugin for JetBrains.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Built with
About this launch
Sweep AI
The AI coding assistant built for JetBrains IDEs
4.6 out of 5.0
Sweep AI
is rated
4.6/5 ★
It first launched on May 8th, 2023.