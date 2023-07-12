Products
This is the latest launch from Sweep AI
See Sweep AI’s previous launch →
Sweep
Sweep is an AI-powered junior dev on your team.
Sweep is an AI-powered junior dev that transforms bug reports and feature requests into code changes. Developers can describe a bug in English, such as “the payment link on my website is broken” and Sweep generates code to fix it.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Sweep AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Let us know what tech debt you've been dealing with!"
The makers of Sweep
About this launch
Sweep AI
AI junior dev: transform bugs & feature requests into code
2
reviews
30
followers
Sweep by
Sweep AI
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
William Zeng
,
Kevin Lu
and
Lucas Jaggernauth
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Sweep AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on May 8th, 2023.
Upvotes
22
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
