Track, analyze, and limit your time spent on each website

Free Options
SurfPal is a time management Chrome extension to track, analyze, and limit your time spent on each website, helping you measure and improve your browsing habits.
Browser Extensions
Productivity
Time Tracking
SurfPal
Fireberry
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Google
React
About this launch
