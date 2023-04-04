Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Support ChatGPT Playground
Support ChatGPT Playground
Create your own support chat in a few clicks
Visit
Upvote 41
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Kodif's Support ChatGPT Playground allows customer support professionals to create their own company chatbot within 15 minutes and a few clicks. We are using GPT-4 to generate human-like responses based on your Knowledge base articles.
Launched in
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Support ChatGPT Playground
Thanks.io
Ad
Automatic direct mail that delights users & customers
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our product. Please let us know if you have any comments or suggestions!"
The makers of Support ChatGPT Playground
About this launch
Support ChatGPT Playground
Create your own Support Chat in a few clicks
3
reviews
50
followers
Follow for updates
Support ChatGPT Playground by
Support ChatGPT Playground
was hunted by
Chyngyz Dzhumanazarov
in
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Chyngyz Dzhumanazarov
,
Norm Usenkanov
and
Marat Gaipov
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Support ChatGPT Playground
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Support ChatGPT Playground's first launch.
Upvotes
41
Comments
21
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report