discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Aidan Dewar
Maker
Co-founder of Supersonic
🎈
Hi PH! 👋 Remote work has its benefits, but if you're like me you probably miss the fun of hanging out in the office with coworkers. There are a bunch of awesome tools out there that keep us productive while WFH; we built Supersonic to fill the gap of what's missing — all those in-between conversations that make us feel truly connected to the people we work with. Supersonic is bringing back company culture with organic conversations that don't require scheduling a call or interrupting your workflow. If you're interested in trying it out with your team, sign up for our live beta! Happy hunting :)
Share
Love the idea! Miss the office but also can't stand forced Zoom calls. Hopefully this can fill that gap!