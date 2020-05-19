Discussion
Russ d'Sa
Maker
Hey PH! 👋 Our mission is to make WFH fun and strengthen friendships within teams. That’s what’s really missing in the remote workplace. Most existing tools are oriented around meetings and productivity — Watercooler is for all the moments in-between, like lunch breaks and happy hours. It’s not a replacement for Slack or Zoom, but coexists alongside them. While those tools seek to improve productivity, we're oriented around genuine social connection among colleagues. Think features like voice changers, games and other fun activities. :)
