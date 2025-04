Supaboard AI Business Intelligence provided by AI data analysts Visit Upvote 118

Supaboard is a next-gen BI tool that helps you build powerful dashboards from your data securely without any expertise. Unify data from multiple sources with almost no setup and get precise answers from industry-trained AI analysts even with minimal prompts.

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • Analytics • Artificial Intelligence 90% off for the 1st month

Meet the team Show more Show more