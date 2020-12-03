Supabase (Beta)

discussion
Matt Mazzeo
Hunter
Simplicity of Firebase? Check Scalability of PostgreSQL? Check Awesome open community of builders? Check If you're starting something new, highly recommend checking out Supabase. One of the fastest growing products I've ever seen on Github.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We're Ant and Copple, founders of Supabase. You can think of Supabase as a fully-functional backend for your startup. We solve the common problems that you face when you start building - database hosting, adding auth, and building admin interfaces. Throughout this year we've chatted to a lot developers who use Firebase and face scalability issues. Supabase brings the simplicity of Firebase to enterprise-grade open source tools, like Postgres. We choose existing open source tools have proven scalability, so that you can build products in days and scale to millions. Supabase started in January this year, and since then we've been building non-stop. We went through Y Combinator's first remote batch, and we've been building Supabase as a fully-remote team of 10 engineers, distributed around the world. Thank you, and we’re looking forward to hearing your feedback and questions! If you want to see our journey from Alpha to Beta, check it out here: http://supabase.io/beta
Looks amazing! The dashboard was super simple to use and could get up and running in minutes. Will you have a free tier when you are no longer in beta?