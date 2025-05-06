Launches
Suno v4.5
This is a launch from Suno
See 5 previous launches
Suno v4.5
Level up your AI music creation
Create more expressive AI music with richer vocals, expanded genres (and better mashups), smarter prompt understanding, faster generation & 8-min songs.
Shortcut AI Agents
Build and ship at lightning speed.
Suno v4.5 by
Suno
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Claire Sapan
,
Jack Brody
,
Ali Saadeddine
and
Rebecca Hu
. Featured on May 7th, 2025.
Suno
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on April 18th, 2024.