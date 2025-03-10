Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Subscription Day
Subscription Day

Subscription Day

Track your paid subscriptions at Menu Bar
All your paid subscriptions in one place. Track monthly, annual, trial, and one‑time payments with a unique, minimalist menu bar calendar featuring multi‑currency support and insightful statistics—all at a glance.
Free Options
Launch tags:
CalendarMenu Bar AppsPersonal Finance

Meet the team

Subscription Day gallery image
Subscription Day gallery image
Subscription Day gallery image
Subscription Day gallery image
Subscription Day gallery image
Subscription Day gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Subscription Day
Subscription Day
Track your paid subscriptions at Menu Bar
124
Points
Point chart
10
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Subscription Day by
Subscription Day
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Calendar, Menu Bar Apps, Personal Finance. Made by
Dmytro Chuta
. Featured on April 1st, 2025.
Subscription Day
is not rated yet. This is Subscription Day's first launch.