Home
Product
Subscription Day
Track your paid subscriptions at Menu Bar
Visit
Upvote 124
All your paid subscriptions in one place. Track monthly, annual, trial, and one‑time payments with a unique, minimalist menu bar calendar featuring multi‑currency support and insightful statistics—all at a glance.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Calendar
Menu Bar Apps
Personal Finance
Track your paid subscriptions at Menu Bar
124
10
Week Rank
Subscription Day by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Calendar
Menu Bar Apps
Personal Finance
. Made by
Dmytro Chuta
. Featured on April 1st, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Subscription Day's first launch.